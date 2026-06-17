USF student survives stroke caused by rare heart condition

The Brief A 20-year-old USF biomedical student survived a stroke caused by a rare heart condition. Doctors say quick action at a Brandon hospital cleared the clot and prevented further brain damage. Gabby Melo continued her biochemistry studies from her hospital bed and is now recovering at home.



A 20-year-old USF student who survived a rare stroke that was caused by a rare heart condition returned home following weeks of intensive treatment and rehabilitation at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Sudden morning medical emergency

What we know:

Gabby Melo is a third-year biomedical sciences student at the University of South Florida who plans to become an emergency room doctor. She was folding laundry early in the morning on June 1 when sudden dizziness caused her to collapse.

"I fell onto the floor, and suddenly I couldn't use my right arm or my right leg," Melo said.

Her aunt discovered her face down and unable to speak, prompting an immediate 911 call. Medical experts stress that this rapid response was vital for her survival.

"Time is extremely important when it comes to strokes," said Tisha Richardson, a clinical nurse coordinator at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. "You usually have a four-hour window where you can do effective treatment."

Because Melo arrived at the hospital quickly, emergency doctors successfully cleared a blood clot in her brain.

Hidden heart condition discovered

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While emergency treatments resolved the immediate crisis, doctors did not initially know why the healthy 20-year-old suffered a stroke. Medical teams later discovered that Melo had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart that typically closes after birth.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Abdolgani Saadi explained that a PFO remains open in about 10% of the population.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times patients present for the first time with their stroke and that's when we find the PFO," Saadi said.

Saadi performed a specialized surgical procedure to permanently close the opening in Melo's heart and prevent future clots from traveling to her brain.

Melo's road to recovery

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Hospital staff were stunned by Melo's determination to keep moving forward with her medical career goals during her recovery. Just 10 days after her stroke, nurses found Melo taking a biochemistry exam from her hospital bed, where she earned a score of 91.

What's next:

Melo is now back home with her family, focusing on her physical recovery and her dream of practicing emergency medicine.

"I’m most excited to go into my bed and eat my aunt’s food," Melo said upon her hospital discharge.