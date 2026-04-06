USF students sign beam of new on-campus stadium as $348M project moves forward

The Brief University of South Florida is building a $348.5M on-campus football stadium set to open in 2027. Students are signing a massive steel beam that will support the future student section. Weather delayed the event, so student signing now runs Tuesday through Thursday.



After decades of playing off campus, the USF Bulls Football Team is one step closer to a home of their own and students are already leaving their mark on it.

What we know:

Leaders, students, staff, and alumni gathered at USF to kick off "USF Week," celebrating the university’s 70th anniversary and a major milestone: a new on-campus football stadium.

The $348.5 million project is currently under construction and is expected to open in fall 2027.

For the past 30 years, the Bulls have played at Raymond James Stadium. The new stadium will bring the program back to campus for the first time in program history.

By the numbers:

$348.5 million total cost

35,000 seats planned, with room for expansion

8,000 seats dedicated to students

7,100 steel beams supporting the structure

43 feet long and 26,000 pounds for the beam signed by the students

What’s Happening Now:

Students were invited to sign a massive steel beam that will eventually support the stadium’s student section, a symbolic way to be part of school history.

The first signing was originally scheduled for Monday at the Marshall Student Center but was delayed due to weather. It is now open to students Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans will also get a chance to participate by signing a separate beam during the USF Spring Game at Corbett Stadium on April 19. A game ticket is required.

What they're saying:

University leaders say the project represents more than just a new venue.

USF President Moez Limayem called it a celebration of the university community, while USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins said having an on-campus home for more than 50,000 students is "surreal" and meaningful on multiple levels.

Students say being part of the build is a rare opportunity.

"It’s not every day a college builds a new stadium," said Senior Ethan Reites, "It’s nice to be part of not just USF history, but NCAA history."

The backstory:

The new stadium has been years in the making, with long-standing calls for USF to move football games closer to campus.

The project also includes an expansion of the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence and additional academic space, along with premium features like a rooftop bar and enhanced tailgating areas.

What's next:

Construction will continue over the next two years, with the stadium slated to open for the 2027 football season.