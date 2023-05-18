Mail thieves target South Tampa neighborhood

USPS is beefing up security after an increase in mail thefts across the country and residents in South Tampa say they've been seeing the problem first-hand and would like something to be done about it.

Resident Anna Anderson was trying to mail out some Mother's Day cards but noticed the next morning her mailbox was open, and they were gone. Later that same day, she found them ripped opened and scattered down the street along with mail from several other neighbors.

She simply wants the people who are doing this held responsible. They were Mother Day's cards with heartfelt messages for Anderson's loved ones that were thrown out like trash.

Anderson's Mother Day's cards were ripped open.

"It was a little bit of a violation that someone went through and took something that was meant for my mother or my grandmother and just tossed it on the side of the road," Anderson said.

While walking her dog the next morning, she noticed all her neighbor's mailboxes were open as well, so she called the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line.

READ: USF 'TiP Lab' becomes central database for tracking human trafficking across Florida

She was told there was little they could do and would need to report it to The United States Postal Inspection Service, so she filed a report and received a response, saying her complaint is being reviewed by the USPS.

Anderson received a response to her report.

She's not alone. According to USPS, the agency has seen a dramatic increase in mail thefts, particularly involving blue collection boxes. In 2022, they reported 38,500 thefts. That's compared to the 25,000 thefts already reported in the first half of 2023.

MORE: Rare stolen tortoise returned to Florida zoo as investigators continue searching St. Pete suspect's home

"I don't feel comfortable putting mail back in my mailbox, that's for sure. Um, we were actually talking about putting in more security cameras," Anderson said.

USPS is also increasing security announcing Friday there's been an increase in letter carrier robberies with criminals after their modified arrow lock keys used to open mail receptacles. As a result, they'll be installing 49,000 electronic locks to replace existing arrow locks.

Meanwhile, Anderson says despite the new measures she'd still like to see more police in the area.

"Even if there's not much they can actually do, just increasing their presence would be something and maybe would deter people from thinking about it in the future," Anderson said.

There's been an increase in the theft of outgoing mail.

Mail theft is considered a federal crime and can result in up to five years in prison and fines up to $250,000. To best stay safe, USPS say don't let your mail sit in your mailbox. If it's out-going, you can mail it at your place of business, hand it directly to a letter carrier or drop it at a post office.

You can also install a locked mailbox which doesn't allow for sending outgoing mail but will keep your mail secure. You must make sure it meets USPS requirements.

For more information, click here.