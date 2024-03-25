UT Spartans baseball ranks #1 in the nation, powered by a freshman

The University of Tampa Spartans baseball program is #1 in the country after winning the first 17 games, outscoring their opponents 209-51.

The team is used to winning, but even this start came as a bit of a surprise to head coach Joe Urso.

"I was shocked," Urso told Fox 13 Sports. "Pleasantly surprised, they know it's not about how you start here. It's how you finish. You always have that bullseye on your back at the University of Tampa and with the start it's even more so."

READ: UT women's basketball team marching onto Elite 8

Making the starting lineup on this team isn't easy, but freshman Maddox King has overcome the odds, playing every game except the opener. What he's achieved is rare, leading the top-ranked team in the country with the highest batting average.

"Huge boost of confidence," King said. "Knowing that I can roll with these guys. I thought I was going to be a little behind coming from high school ball."

UT Freshman Maddox King has helped lead the Spartans to the #1 ranking in the country.

"He's always been a plus defender in center field," Urso said. "The surprise has been the bat. He just continues to put the ball in play, make great things happen. He has great speed. There's a lot of ways he can get on base and help this team win. He's doing it."

Maddox knew all about the Spartans' historic success well before stepping on campus. The former Tampa Catholic standout grew up hearing stories from his father, who played for the Spartans and won a national championship with them in 1998.

The Kings are the fourth father-son duo to have played for the Spartans baseball program, but if Maddox helps this year's team win it all, they would be the first father and son Spartans to raise a championship trophy.

The UT Spartans hope to propel their #1 ranking to the program's ninth NCAA Division II National Championship.

"I've always wanted to come here because of the whole legacy thing," King said. "I think that's pretty cool and now that I'm here I'm doing it."

Maddox helped the Spartans sweep their biggest rivals last weekend, winning all three games by a combined score of 34-10 to move to 25-2 on the season. Maddox went 3 for 7 and is hitting .432 on the year.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter