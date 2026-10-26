UTampa names Harris Pastides interim president

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The Brief The University of Tampa named former University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides as its interim president following Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg's resignation. Pastides, who led South Carolina for 11 years and oversaw a $1 billion capital campaign, begins transitioning into the role during the fall semester. Campus trustees are launching a national search for a permanent university president while scheduling community events to introduce Pastides.



The University of Tampa has appointed former University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides as its interim president following the resignation of Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg last week.

University of Tampa interim president

What we know:

The university announced the appointment Friday, Oct. 23, saying Pastides will transition into the role during the remainder of the fall 2026 semester.

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Pastides served as president of the University of South Carolina from 2008 to 2019 and returned as interim president from 2021 to 2022. He brings decades of experience in higher education leadership, research, student success and community partnerships.

"We are proud to welcome a leader of Dr. Pastides’ caliber to the University of Tampa," James Eyer, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "Harris brings a remarkable record of presidential leadership, a deep commitment to academic excellence and a genuine understanding of what makes universities thrive. His experience, judgment and ability to connect with people make him particularly well-suited to lead UTampa during this important transition. We are confident he will build on the university’s strong foundation and sustain its momentum as we undertake the search for our next president."

Who is Harris Pastides?

The backstory:

During his 11-year presidency at South Carolina, Pastides led an eight-institution university system through a period of academic growth and increased research funding.

The university was nationally recognized for its Honors College and academic programs, achieved record levels of research funding and completed a capital campaign that raised more than $1 billion during his leadership. Pastides also strengthened partnerships with businesses and community organizations.

Pastides said he looks forward to working with students, faculty, staff and alumni while building relationships throughout the Bay Area community.

"I am honored to join the University of Tampa at such an important moment in its history," Pastides said in a statement. "The university has an impressive legacy, a strong sense of community and a bright future. I look forward to getting to know its students, faculty, staff and alumni, and to strengthening relationships throughout the Tampa Bay community. My focus will be on listening, building on the university’s considerable strengths, and working together to sustain its momentum and position it for continued success."

Academic and athletics experience

Dig deeper:

Pastides is a first-generation college graduate who earned his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and advanced degrees from Yale University, including a doctorate in epidemiology.

Before becoming president of South Carolina, Pastides served as dean of the university’s Arnold School of Public Health and held senior leadership positions in research and health sciences.

Pastides also served as chair of the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, giving him experience in collegiate athletics governance.

Campus introduction events planned

What's next:

Pastides' appointment follows Dahlberg's resignation last week.

The university said it plans to provide opportunities for students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the Bay Area community to meet Pastides as he takes on the interim role.

Pastides is tasked with leading the university through the transition while maintaining its academic priorities and relationships with the surrounding community.

Presidential search timeline details

What we don't know:

The university has not announced a specific timeline or established a deadline for selecting its next permanent president.