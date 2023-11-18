Valrico man arrested for sexual battery: HCSO

article

A 34-year-old Valrico man was arrested for sexual battery on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they arrested Thomas Stuart. He was charged with one count of sexual battery on a confidential adult victim, according to deputies.

"I commend the bravery of the victim in this case who came forward and reported their abuser," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As we do with all victims, we will ensure they receive all the resources necessary to heal, and we continue to investigate. We ask that any other victims of this deviant please come forward. Let us seek justice for you and connect you with the help you need to move forward."

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information related to the suspect or this case to get in touch with HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Anonymous reports can also be made online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

