Vanderbilt hospital sets up COVID-19 treatment area in parking garage

One of the country's most well-known hospitals has set up a COVID-19 treatment center in a parking garage, according to video accounts and a statement from the hospital.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center issued a statement to FOX 17 Nashville about the clinic, saying the hospital is doing everything it can to be ready for what could be an influx of patients with the novel coronavirus disease.

Video shared on social media shows flooring and a drop ceiling installed in what appears to be a concrete-floored structure. The footage shows a long row of beds, covered with plastic sheeting, and IV bag stands, and has the caption "Preparing for the worst#VUMC#quarantine."

In a statement, Vanderbilt said the beds in the video are set up away from the emergency room "to create appropriate distance" between patient possibly suffering from COVID-19 and those who are not.

VUMC's full statement is below:

Like many other large academic medical centers, Vanderbilt University Medical Center has established an area that is away from the main emergency department to treat potential COVID-19 patients.

Many of you may have seen photos shared on social media that this area is part of the “hospital overflow.” This is incorrect.

The area, in an adjacent parking garage, is separated from the Adult Emergency Department to create appropriate distance from other patients and to protect from potential exposure to COVID-19.

The area was created with walk-in and stretcher areas for the Adult Emergency Department and EMS use. We feel it’s better to be prepared than not.

