Body found in car belonging to Volusia County teacher missing for 3 years: Deputies

A deceased body was found in the car belonging to a missing Port Orange teacher who has been missing for three years, according to Volusia County Deputies.

Deputies said they found a car belonging to missing Port Orange teacher 70-year-old Robert Heikka in a body of water in the area of 4290 Pioneer Trail between SR 44 and 415.

The car was found in a canal along Pioneer Trail where the water level recently dropped significantly, the sheriff's office said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office Dive Team is in the process of recovering the car and said a positive ID has not been made yet.

Heikka taught at Creekside Middle School and has been missing since October 25, 2020.