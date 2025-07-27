Venice beachgoers pull man's body from water near shoreline: police

The Brief Venice beachgoers pulled a man's body from the water on Saturday morning, according to police. Witnesses told police that the man put his bag down on the sand and headed into the water. Sarasota County lifeguards and Venice Fire Rescue paramedics began lifesaving efforts but were unable to revive Wilcox.



A man's body was found near the shoreline by beachgoers at Venice Beach after witnesses say he put his bag down on the sand and headed into the water, according to police.

What we know:

The victim, who Venice police later identified as 47-year-old Wesley Wilcox, was found face-down in the water on Saturday morning and bystanders pulled him to shore before paramedics arrived.

Sarasota County lifeguards and Venice Fire Rescue paramedics began lifesaving efforts shortly before 11 a.m. but were unable to revive Wilcox.

Witnesses told police that he was alone at the time.

Law enforcement was able to find the man's Texas driver's license and keys to a car that was discovered nearby.

What we don't know:

Venice police say they don't know why Wilcox drowned, but the investigation is ongoing.

