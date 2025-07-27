Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 7:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, DeSoto County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County
2
Heat Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, DeSoto County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Polk County, Hardee County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Sarasota County

Venice beachgoers pull man's body from water near shoreline: police

By
Published  July 27, 2025 1:19pm EDT
Venice
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Venice beachgoers pulled a man's body from the water on Saturday morning, according to police.
    • Witnesses told police that the man put his bag down on the sand and headed into the water.
    • Sarasota County lifeguards and Venice Fire Rescue paramedics began lifesaving efforts but were unable to revive Wilcox.

VENICE, Fla. - A man's body was found near the shoreline by beachgoers at Venice Beach after witnesses say he put his bag down on the sand and headed into the water, according to police.

What we know:

The victim, who Venice police later identified as 47-year-old Wesley Wilcox, was found face-down in the water on Saturday morning and bystanders pulled him to shore before paramedics arrived.

Sarasota County lifeguards and Venice Fire Rescue paramedics began lifesaving efforts shortly before 11 a.m. but were unable to revive Wilcox.

Witnesses told police that he was alone at the time.

READ: Dead body found floating by jet ski near Anclote Island, deputies say

Law enforcement was able to find the man's Texas driver's license and keys to a car that was discovered nearby.

What we don't know:

Venice police say they don't know why Wilcox drowned, but the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Venice Police Department.

Venice