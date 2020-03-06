Venice man arrested on more than 200 counts of child pornography

article

Jeffrey Geske, 51, is behind bars on 218 felony counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of possession of methamphetamine, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives launched their investigation after receiving information that a particular IP address was used to upload 16 images depicting child pornography to Google.

On Thursday, detectives said they executed a search warrant at 2655 Osage Road in Venice and discovered Geske lived at the address and uploaded the images to a computer.

Detectives said they found an additional 202 photos and videos containing child pornography on Geske’s computer.

Geske is in custody without bond.