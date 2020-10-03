Venice police searching for missing woman

article

Venice police are asking for the public’s help finding Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, who left her home on Sept. 30.

She is 5’4”, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She drives a green Nissan Xterra with Florida tag PO8116. She has a heart tattoo on her ring finger.

Police say she has been frequenting area beaches to talk with people about God. They say she visited Lido Beach and Bradenton Beach on Sept. 28. She is also known to visit the North Port area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.

