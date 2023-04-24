Vern Buchanan hopes new bill will open up access to Alzheimer’s treatment restricted by CMS

More than 6.7 million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and 55-year-old Michelle Hall of Bradenton is one of them.

"I tell people all the time I look normal, but I’m not normal. People don’t understand that," she said.

Hall, a mother and wife had a powerhouse legal career when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. A clinical trial gave her hope.

"I couldn’t spell my name and then all of a sudden one day I could spell my name," Hall said.

The treatment she received, Aduhelm, was approved by the FDA, but restricted by The Centers for Medicare and Medicade Services (CMS).

"The whole Alzheimer’s community was shocked and infuriated, because there’s millions of people like Michelle who should have access to these drugs," said her husband Doug Hall. "She has access because we were at USF with a doctor, and it was a happenstance of timing."

CMS restricted access to Aduhelm and similar drugs, citing concerns for complications such as brain bleeds. Treatment out of pocket costs upwards of $27,000 a year.

"It’s something I am going to do everything I can from my standpoint to make a difference," said Congressman Vern Buchanan.

Buchanan has introduced the MERIT Act, or Mandating Exclusive Review of Individual Treatments. He hopes this would ensure coverage of potentially life-saving drugs.

"As someone who has dealt with it, in the family closely with my father and seeing what families go through and challenges the patient goes through. We need these drugs, and we need them now. And need to make them available," said Congressman Buchanan.

Dr. Clifton Gooch, the chair of The University of South Florida’s neurology department, applauds the act.

"One hundred years we’ve been waiting," he said. "The moment is here, but CMS has said we are putting up a barrier or hurtle for you. The drug is there, but you can’t have it."

Dr. Gooch said every day that passes, is another day memories slip away from those who need treatment. For them, it’s a race against time.

"About 2,000 patients will progress from the mild form of the disease, where these drugs work best," Dr. Gooch said. "To the moderate to severe form of the disease where the drugs may not work at all."