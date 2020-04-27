‘Very tragic event’: 5 found dead in Milwaukee home after man calls police and says family is dead

Five people were killed in a shooting Monday in Milwaukee, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said around 10:30 a.m., police received a call from a person stating his family was dead, FOX 6 reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims killed — ranging in age from 14 to 41 years old.

Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a reported fatal shooting on April 27, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo credit: FOX 6)

The person who called police was believed to be the suspect and taken into custody, the station reported. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Morales said there was no active threat and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our prayers go out to the family," Morales said. "This is a very tragic event."