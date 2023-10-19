Vet hospital shooting: Former employee took responsibility in social media post prior to murder-suicide

Sarasota County investigators identified the woman they said walked into a veterinary hospital and fatally shot another woman and then took her own life.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Morgan Kronstadt, a former employee at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care, was the suspected shooter behind the Wednesday evening's murder-suicide.

Deputies swarmed the Sarasota veterinary hospital after a 911 call reported a possible shooter inside the building. Officials said the shooter was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she later died.

RELATED: Former employee believed to be shooter in murder-suicide at Sarasota veterinary hospital: Investigators

Pictured: Morgan Kronstadt

Just minutes before the shooting happened just after 5 p.m., Kronstadt reportedly made a post on KindVet's Facebook page, taking responsibility for what was about to happen at the vet hospital.

In the since-deleted post, she claimed to be bipolar and said she was bullied at work, saying: "What is happening is solely based on my experience of bullying…that has been at all-time high recently."

Sarasota County deputies have not yet named the other woman who was shot and killed due to Marsy's Law.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.