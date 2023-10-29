Veteran horror film actor creates elaborate Halloween display at Carrollwood home

A Carrollwood resident uses old movie props for his growing Halloween yard display.

"I've had that since we made the movie in 1996," Joel Wynkoop said.

While many people see an old alligator movie prop, Wynkoop sees a potential piece to add to his yard.

The veteran horror film actor has a couple of other vintage movie props in his display. He’s also worked for Howl-O-Scream for years.

"I'm doing Howl-O-Scream, and I'm in these houses that I made up. I said, I've got to just make my yard up," Wynkoop explained.

The Carrollwood residents loves setting up his display, which will be going into its ninth year. He cherishes the little details, like putting grass in between skeleton hands to give them the illusion that they clawed up through the ground.

"This is the biggest one I've done because everything's animated," he said.

Zombies, clowns, skeletons and ghosts move and make noise throughout the yard. No matter what prop is drawing attention, Wynkoop has a clear message with his choices.

"No, no, no cutesy stuff here," he said with a laugh.

Wynkoop loves to make visitors jump. This will also be the first time that he and his wife will be home during the holiday, so they are looking forward to joining in on the spooky fun.

"This is monsters coming, zombies coming out of the ground. Skeletons tied up, and specters flying over the house, and creatures coming up out of the grave. It adds to the fun of Halloween and everything, because on Nov. 1, it goes down," he said.

Wynkoop’s display is on the 7300 block of Monterey Blvd. in Carrollwood.