Veteran teacher answers a new call to serve in the classroom

The Brief A Bell Creek Academy teacher who served in the Navy after 9/11 now shapes students in Riverview. His story highlights both Teacher Appreciation Week and Military Appreciation Month.



Christopher Putnam teaches AP U.S. History and Global Perspectives at Bell Creek Academy, but his path to the classroom began with military service.

The backstory:

A New York native, Putnam enlisted in the Navy shortly after the September 11 attacks, saying he "felt like this kind of call to serve and to try to do my part to help what was happening."

He served as an electronics technician and later in the chaplain’s office before transitioning to civilian life.

After earning a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Tampa, Putnam found a new mission in education. Now 16 years into his teaching career, school leaders say his military background plays a key role in how he runs his classroom.

Principal Anna Montoute says veterans like Putnam bring structure and teamwork and understand how critical strong classroom management is to student success.

Dig deeper:

Putnam believes the classroom offers veterans another way to serve their country.

"I think it is a good field where they can continue to give back to the country," he said.

Some of his students have followed his example, pursuing ROTC programs or enlisting in the military. While he takes pride in that influence, Putnam says his ultimate goal is broader.

He said he wants every student to leave his class as an informed and engaged citizen, equipped with the critical thinking skills they need to understand the world and make their own decisions.