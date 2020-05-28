Veteran’s non-profit helps feed hundreds of Bay Area families

The Mission Continues helped feed 300 families Thursday by partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay and the River of Life Christian Church.

The Mission Continues is a non-profit that tries to bridge the gap for food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area.

Jealien Image has volunteered with The Mission Continues since 2017. She is a Navy veteran reservist with over 18 years of experience. She said this veterans’ group has helped her as much as it helps the community.

“I joined because after I left active duty I felt like I had a greater purpose that I needed to serve,” Image explained. “The Mission Continues came along and gave me that opportunity back to serve without anything in return.”

She also understands the struggle with food insecurity because at one point she had to use food pantries like this one to get by.

“I was a mom with three kids, still in the military, and sometimes, you know, finances don’t match up,” Image said.

For Image, seeing people drive away with the boxes of groceries makes her feel like her mission has been completed.

“It gives me a sense of relief knowing that that burden has been lifted from their shoulders. That’s one more thing they don’t have to worry about.”

The food pantry is held on the 4th Thursday of every month and serves hundreds of families. The pantry is open to anyone in need and runs from 1:30-3 p.m.

The River of Life Christian Church also has drive-thru food pantries the first and third Monday of every month at 9 a.m.

