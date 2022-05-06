'Veterans took care of us': VA program helps veterans get caregiver support

The Homemaker and Home Health Aide Care Program from Veteran Affairs is helping veterans who are in need of assistance with daily living activities.

Mary Wright, 70, started having health issues a few years ago that kept her from living on her own.

"I could no longer take the stairs and get to bed and help myself to the needs that had to be taken care of," said Wright.

The Navy veteran temporarily moved into an assisted living facility, but now, she's able to live independently again. Her social worker guided her to the Homemaker and Home Health Aide Care Program from Veterans Affairs.

The program provided her with a caregiver that comes in regularly during the week to help her out.

Becky Moultrie, the owner of Assisted Hands Home Care, said the program is for any veterans who were honorably discharged who are receiving community care. She said the program is for veterans who have received health care services through the VA and are in need of some assistance with daily living activities. This includes showering, laundry, meal preparation or you're an overwhelmed caregiver for a veteran.

"I think that is awesome for them to stay home and have a caregiver to take care of them," said Wright's caregiver Paulette Chambers with Assisting Hands Home Care.

"She wouldn't have been able to make that transition back to independent living without that support coming in on a regular basis and so it really made it possible", said Moultrie.

Moultrie said the program comes at no cost or a very minimal nominal cost for veterans.

With Wright having the support she needs to age in her own home, she said the program has given her a new lease on life.

"Our veterans took care of us. They help us be the land of the free and the home of the brave and this is just one way that we can give back to our veterans to help them to age in place in the community", said Moultrie.