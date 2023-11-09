Veterans Treatment Court celebrates 10 years in Hillsborough County

For many veterans, the fight doesn’t end once they leave the battlefield. Many of them come home struggling with the trauma of war and wind up in legal trouble.

That’s where the Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) comes in.

For years, VTC in Hillsborough County has provided troubled veterans with the legal and mental help they need. Now, the program is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Veteran Larry Askew Sr. was all smiles as he left the courtroom in Tampa. He’s getting the help he needs when he needs it the most.

"Never been in any courtroom I was happy to go to. Every time I’m in this court, amazing things happen," explained Askew.

The problem-solving court has been helping veterans handle substance abuse, mental health struggles and minor legal issues when they return home from service.

Tampa Judge Michael Scointi has seen the success of the court grow throughout the years.

"We're keeping our community safe while helping vets who struggle with homelessness, suicide, substance abuse disorders and addiction. It’s a labor of love for all of us," he said.

Part of the success is the mentorship program that helps each vet focus on the ultimate goal of graduating and getting them back on their feet. A decade ago, they started with one mentor, and now, they have more than 100 keeping each veteran on track.

"It’s a whole team, my therapist, everybody. I can call anybody at any time and get guidance, get the help, answer questions, everything," said Askew.

It’s the largest program in the country that believes each veteran deserves gratitude and a second chance. More than 1,000 veterans have successfully graduated from the program, so far.