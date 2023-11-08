Holding on to hope: Polk County couple finally meets prisoner of war to return bracelet

Donald and Donna Rogers wore bracelets on their wrists for three decades, honoring prisoners of war during the Vietnam War. Like millions of other Americans in the 1970s, they purchased bracelets with names of POW's on them to keep their memory alive.

Devout patriots, the Rogers hoped that one day they would be able to give them to the soldiers upon their return home. That day has finally come.

"We wore them every day for more than 30 years," Donald told FOX13's Mark Wilson. "We bought them like many people to show our support, and we always wondered what happened to them," he said.

Pictured: Donald and Donna Rogers.

Donald tried over the years doing his own research, trying to find out what happened to the soldiers but kept coming up empty.

The Davenport couple sent FOX 13 News their bracelets after watching Mark's story in May where he helped locate descendant of a long-lost World War I medal. Donald asked for help finding them or any relatives because, more than bracelets, these bracelets represented bonds born between strangers.

On Donna's wrist was Staff Sergeant James M. Ray. Donald carried the memory of Lt. William Reich.

"They're like family members to us but still strangers," Rogers said. "It's time for them to go home." They are names without faces forever etched into their inquisitive minds and patriotic hearts.

"First, I'd like to thank him for the service that he did," a tearful Rogers told FOX13. "I probably want to hug the guy and give him a kiss."

A short time later, we located William Reich in St. Charles, Missouri. At 76, he is alive and well having continued his service in the U.S. Air Force and retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1979.

Pictured: Lieutenant Colonel William Reich.

An F-4 fighter pilot, he told FOX 13 he was shot down in 1972 and spent 11 months in the infamous Hanoi Hilton prison camp as a prisoner of war held by the North Vietnamese Army. He also told us he'd received several POW bracelets over the years and would love for us to connect him with Donald.

So we introduced them via zoom where they exchanged pleasantries and thanks.

"Sir, I salute you first of all. I've worried about you for years," Donald told him. "It's terrific to [finally meet] you. I'm overwhelmed. I truly am."

Reich was an F-4 fighter pilot when he was shot down in 1972. He spent 11 months in the infamous Hanoi Hilton prison camp by the North Vietnamese Army.

"I appreciate it too," said Lt. Col. Reich. "It's gratifying to know that people cared enough after all these years. And I appreciate all those people who took the time and effort to remember a total stranger."

Both men agreed to connect again soon to formally return the bracelet.

But as for James Ray, Donna knew his story would be different. Donald and Donna took a trip to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. years ago only to find his name on the wall.

Pictured: Staff Sergeant James M. Ray.

Military records show Staff Sgt. James M. Ray died in captivity, never reaching his 21st birthday. He was with a unit clearing roads when he was taken prisoner.

Records show he escaped from captivity in July 1969 but was quickly recaptured. Prisoners who attempted escape were typically subject to torture and confinement, and he is shown to have died a few months later in November 1969.

James Ray was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for gallantry and intrepidity in action.

FOX 13 did locate James' sister, Maureen, who just happens to live nearby in Port Charlotte. We connected them via Zoom as well.

"When I saw his name on the wall it was like I lost my own son," an emotional Donna Rogers told Maureen. "And all I could think about was his family and what you must be going through."

Maureen responded, "You don't know how much we appreciate that, Donna. "It's so nice that you even think about us and all the years you've thought about my brother."

"I'm going to make sure you get James' bracelet," Donna told her. "I'm just so sorry we lost him."

"It's just a wonderful thing, Donna. We thank you so much," said Maureen.

They, too, agreed to try to meet soon in person to return the bracelet. Closure, finally for these 'strangers no more' as their bond only grows. Now that after holding on to a half century of hope, they can finally let go.

Note: If you have a Vietnam POW bracelet you'd like to return, the POW Network and the POW Missing Person's Office can help. If the POW is alive, they'll send to them or a registered family member. For more information, click here.

You can also send them to:

Defense POW/Missing Person's Office

Attn: Public Affairs

2400 Defense, Pentagon

Washington, DC 20301 – 2400