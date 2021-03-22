Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Florida on Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Florida on Monday.

She is expected to travel to Jacksonville, the White House announced.

They confirmed that she will leave Washington D.C. at 11:50 a.m. At 2:25 p.m., she will visit a Jacksonville vaccination site and will then participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at 3:20 p.m. By 6:05 p.m., she will leave Florida.

Vice President Harris will then join President Joe Biden in Atlanta on Friday to address the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating violence against Asian Americans.

Biden and Harris originally were coming to Georgia to rally support for their newly-passed COVID relief law, but the shootings at three metro Atlanta spas changed their plans.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details on her Florida visit, stay tuned.