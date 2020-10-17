Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris visits Orlando for early voting rally

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris spoke in Orlando on Monday, urging voters to support the Biden-Harris campaign on the first day of in-person early voting in the state.

Harris arrived in Orlando shortly after 11 a.m. and spoke at an early voting drive-in rally at 11:15 a.m. She will head to Jacksonville after her visit to Orlando.

During his visit to Orlando, Harris was energized as she bounded onto the outdoor stage in Orlando, dancing and shouting greetings to the crowd as they honked their horns in support. She largely stuck to the campaign message of outlining how President Trump has tackled the COVID-19 pandemic and urging people to cast their ballots early.

Harris halted travel Thursday after her communications director and a member of the flight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign said Harris did not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, but she paused travel for four days. She has repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

Biden's wife, Jill, made a campaign stop in Lake Mary on Friday on behalf of her husband who is up against President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

The 'Women for Biden' event was held at a private home. The longtime educator’s speech focused on education.

She also encouraged people to go out and vote as early voting is set to begin. Grace Nelson, the wife of former senator Bill Nelson, also spoke at the event.

Trump was in Sanford, Miami, Fort Myers, and Ocala this week campaigning with less than 3 weeks until Election Day. Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in Ormond Beach on Saturday.

