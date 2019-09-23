Victim says driver rammed her car for being slow at toll booth

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who allegedly used his car as a battering ram against another vehicle in Spring Hill.

The victim did not want to publicly share her identity but said she was scared for her life.

She said it started at a toll booth on County Highway 589 around 5 p.m. Friday. She says the driver behind her apparently grew impatient as she tried to count her change.

“I look in my rearview, I’m aware of this guy,” recalled the victim.

After paying her toll, she proceeded to an exit onto County Line Road. That's when she says the driver of the bright yellow Volkswagen Beetle rammed into her.

She called 911. Minutes later she says she spotted him at a gas station on US 41 and pulled up behind him to get a license plate number.

Advertisement

Witnesses watched as the driver started yelling at the victim and then rammed her car two more times.

“He then makes a U-turn, t-bones me, on my driver hand, driver door, and then goes out the exit way,” the victim recalled.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the case and has identified the owner of the car based on its license plate registration, but troopers have not been able to track down the driver.

Meanwhile, the victim hopes anyone who knows the vehicle's owner or saw the incident will contact FHP.

“I was scared for my life, I was scared for the people around me, and I just really hope we find him,” she said. “Please keep an eye out for this maniac.”