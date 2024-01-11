Man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting DoorDash driver wants out of jail

The man accused of kidnapping a DoorDash driver while she was making a delivery last April says he should be released from jail.

Joseph Killins asked a Tampa judge if he could be released Thursday morning, but he may have hurt his chances.

During the short hearing, Tampa Judge Christine Marlewski heard Killins was not cooperating with deputies and being difficult, so the hearing came to an abrupt end.

"Based on his behavior, we will reschedule this case for March 7 at nine," said Judge Marlewski.

Officials say on the night of April 18, 2023, Killins kidnapped and sexually battered a DoorDash driver. At gunpoint, he forced the victim to drive to an apartment complex in Tampa where he assaulted her.

The victim testified about it during a bond hearing last year.

"I started crying, and I started telling him please don’t make me do this," she explained.

Detectives say Killins' crime spree wasn’t over. The next day, he attacked another woman at an apartment complex and stole her backpack, according to officials.

He is facing a number of charges that include armed kidnapping, sexual battery, and attempted murder.

Killins will be back in court in March to try to sway the judge to release him from jail.