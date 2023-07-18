VIDEO: Alligator brutally attacks snake in Florida couple's backyard

Alligator versus a snake! That's the fight a husband and wife witnessed in their Florida backyard.

Sean O'Malley told FOX 35 News they have lived in the Nocatee area for eight years and have seen many wild animals – but never a gator attacking a snake.

O'Malley's wife captured a video of the incident. In the video, the alligator is seen lurking in a pond before emerging from the water and brutally attacking a snake on land.

"It was awesome," O'Malley said in a statement. He shared the video on social media with the caption, "Little gator vs big snake. Who do I root for?." It has since received 20,000+ views.

What do alligators typically eat?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife, alligators are opportunistic feeders that prey on species that are abundant and easily accessible. While young alligators' diets consist primarily of insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates, FWC said adult alligators often eat snakes, turtles, rough fish, small mammals and birds.