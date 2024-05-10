Polk County Schools' bus fleet to be equipped with stop arm camera technology this Summer

When Polk County students return to school this Fall, they'll be riding on school buses with new camera technology.

Passing a stopped school bus with its STOP-arm extended is against the law, yet data shows drivers do it every day, intentionally or not.

To stop this dangerous behavior, Polk County Public Schools is partnering with Verra Mobility to equip the district's school bus fleet with state-of-the-art camera technology.

"When the school bus stops and it extends its stop arm, we use video-based evidence to record the vehicle that performs the illegal act of driving past that stopped school bus and the owner would receive a citation for their illegal behavior," said Melba Rivera, VP of Product Management at Verra Mobility.

The video cameras capture license plates and then law enforcement reviews the footage to ensure the law was violated. GPS location, date and time are also stamped.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last year that allows school districts to use these types of camera systems to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses.

READ: Polk County School Board to consider buying and testing school bus tracking technology

In a statement, Superintendent Frederick Heid wrote: "Polk County is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. More vehicles are on our roads than ever before. We are hopeful this innovative technology will help make our roadways less dangerous – particularly for our students. We must do everything possible to keep our children safe, and stop motorists from breaking the law."

According to Rivera, the program has shown to reduce dangerous driving behavior.

"98% of drivers who received a first offense citation don't receive a second one," said Rivera. "This program helps create that awareness and reminds everyone we must be compliant with the law, especially for the safety of our children."

READ: Lakeland nurse delivers her own baby at home in surprise labor

The technology will be fitted on school buses this summer, so they can be ready for the upcoming school year.

According to the district, there will be zero net cost for them, so this program will have no impact on their operational budget. Revenues from violations will also help fund the program.

For a full breakdown of Florida law when it comes to passing stopped school buses, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter