Video appears to show moment crane collapses at AdventHealth Orlando

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will resume their investigation of a crane collapse in Orlando that reportedly injured people.

It happened on Tuesday at the AdventHealth Orlando construction site. At some point, that crane will be removed.

OSHA, which is the government department that investigates workplace accidents like these, should be out at the scene on Wednesday.

Dashcam video from Attorney Brett M. Bressler shows the moment of the collapse as he was driving on I-4. It shows the scary moments when that big crane just dropped at the construction site at AdventHealth where crews were working on a parking garage.

Finfrock construction confirms one of their workers was hit in the head by flying debris. Another man was reportedly zapped when the power lines came down.

Reginald Edge was sitting just a couple of hundred feet away from the construction site when he said he realized something was not right.

"You could tell that something happened, cuz it started breaking," he explained. "Then wires starting flying and knocking out other wires. It sounded like gunshots the way it was like all the wires were hitting stuff, like ‘Pow! pow! pow!’"

The Orlando Fire Department said it received a call about the collapse around 9:30 a.m.

"Our first arriving units were able to locate two patients," said an OFD spokesman.

A third man later checked himself into the hospital with an injury to his elbow. All three are employees of Finfrock.

No official word yet on the cause of this crane collapse.

