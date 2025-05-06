Expand / Collapse search

Video: Armed robber steals cash and cigarettes from St. Pete 7-Eleven before forcing clerk into storage room

By
Published  May 6, 2025 4:18pm EDT
St. Petersburg
St. Pete 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint

An armed suspect accused of stealing cash and cigarettes from a St. Petersburg 7-Eleven and forcing the clerk into a storage room is on the run.

The Brief

    • St. Petersburg police are searching for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.
    • The suspect is accused of threatening the clerk with a gun and stealing cash and cigarettes before forcing the clerk into a storage room.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint shortly before midnight on Monday. 

It happened at the 7-Eleven at 8405 4th Street North. 

Police say the armed suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and stole cash and cigarettes before forcing the clerk into a storage room. 

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

The suspect is described as 5’10" tall, approximately 190–200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt with light blue jeans and black sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Peterburg Police Department. 

