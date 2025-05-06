Video: Armed robber steals cash and cigarettes from St. Pete 7-Eleven before forcing clerk into storage room
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint shortly before midnight on Monday.
It happened at the 7-Eleven at 8405 4th Street North.
Police say the armed suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and stole cash and cigarettes before forcing the clerk into a storage room.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
The suspect is described as 5’10" tall, approximately 190–200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt with light blue jeans and black sneakers.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Peterburg Police Department.
