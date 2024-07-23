VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect jumps across balconies moments before arrest at Tampa hotel

A man who Hillsborough County deputies say is responsible for several recent armed robberies is in custody after trying to escape by jumping between balconies, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say deputies, along with Tampa police officers, approached Jorge Garcia-Palacio, 23, at the Godfrey Hotel on Rocky Point on Monday. HCSO said Garcia-Palacio quickly closed the door after initially opening it.

Bodycam video from HCSO shows the suspect jumping from one balcony to the next, starting on the sixth floor and ending up on the second floor. He was arrested moments later, according to the sheriff's office.

Garcia-Palacio faces nearly a dozen charges, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, kidnapping and resisting an officer without violence. Jail records show he's being held without bond.

HCSO did not provide specific details on the crimes for which he's facing charges.

