Video: Armed robbery suspects sought by St. Petersburg police

The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for two men they say were armed when they forced a man to withdraw cash from a St. Petersburg ATM several times early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the suspected robbers approached a man near Central and 2nd Street around 3:30 a.m., forced him to take out the money, and let him go without injury.

Anyone who has information on this case or knows who these men are is asked to contact Pinellas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 and you may be eligible for a reward up to $3000.