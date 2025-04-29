Video: Barefoot Florida man helps capture large gator along busy interstate

The Brief Video shows Mike Dragich, aka the Blue Collar Brawler, helping wrangle a large gator in Jacksonville. The gator was spotted in the median of I-95/I-295 on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Dragich is a licensed gator trapper and has a large following on social media.



The Blue Collar Brawler can add another gator to his list of captures, as the famed barefoot gator trapper helped deputies in north Florida catch a "beast" roaming along I-95 while drivers whizzed by.

The backstory:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the gator was spotted along the median of I-95/I-295 in the Southside area of Jacksonville on Sunday.

"If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median—nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you. That really happened," JSO said in a post on social media.

Video shows the Blue Collar Brawler – a licensed gator trapper whose real name is Mike Dragich – helping the sheriff's office, Florida Fish & Wildlife and the Florida Highway Patrol wrangle the large alligator.

What they're saying:

"It definitely gets my blood, my heart pumping and my blood flowing, the adrenaline going. I've done it quite a bit, so I feel confident in what I'm doing with these animals. I know how they move. That's not the same for everyone, so you've got to be careful, never approach these animals," Dragich said.

Dig deeper:

Dragich has 362,000 followers on Instagram and has made headlines before for his barefoot gator-trapping efforts.

Last summer, he helped firefighters catch a gator that had wandered into a Jacksonville fire station.

