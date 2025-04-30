Video: Bradenton Oak & Stone general manager accused of burglarizing the business

The Brief The general manager of Bradenton Oak & Stone is accused of burglarizing the restaurant. Police say video captured William Johnson, 43, walking into the manager's office at 5:44 a.m. and unplugging the security cameras. Additional video shows him leaving the business, wiping the door handles, and leaving the door unlocked. Police say he then returned to a car, carrying a deposit bag. Johnson was arrested at his home.



The general manager of Oak & Stone in Bradenton has been arrested after police say he was caught on camera burglarizing the restaurant earlier this week.

The backstory:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, an employee of Oak & Stone, located at 1201 Barcarrota Blvd., got to work on Tuesday morning and found the restaurant's entrance unlocked.

Police say the safe was open and empty, and the cash register at the bar appeared to have been forced open.

The employee told the general manager, William Johnson, 43, who said he’d locked the restaurant at 12:45 a.m.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said video from Oak and Stone recorded a man, with his face covered, walking into the manager's office at 5:44 a.m. and unplugging the security cameras.

Detectives also looked at video from multiple cameras near the restaurant.

They said the suspect was seen parking a Kia SUV, registered to Johnson, several blocks from Oak and Stone. Police say he then walked to the restaurant and opened the door with a key. Ten minutes later, according to officers, the suspect exited the business, wiped the door handles, and left the door unlocked. Police say he then returned to the Kia, carrying a deposit bag.

Johnson was arrested at his home. He declined to speak with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Rachael Tobie at rachael.tobie@bradentonpd.com.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

