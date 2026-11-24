The Brief Bradenton police officers tried to round up a flock of sheep that wandered onto a neighbor's property on Nov. 20. BPD bodycam footage shows the officers struggling to get the sheep to cooperate. The sheep's owners eventually arrived to lead the flock home, allowing officers to hand over their herding duties, BPD said.



A small flock of sheep gave Bradenton police officers a run for their money after wandering onto a neighbor's property, prompting an unusual call that put the officers' herding skills to the test.

Bradenton police sheep herding

What we know:

The Bradenton Police Department shared bodycam footage of the encounter, which happened on Nov. 20, showing officers trying to communicate with the runaway sheep and convince them to leave the property.

But the department said the flock wasn't exactly interested in following orders.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

"The sheep got sassy and refused to obey commands," BPD said, adding that the animals talked back and disregarded every lawful "baa."

At one point, an officer could be heard asking, "Are sheep aggressive?"

Officers joke about stubborn flock

Dig deeper:

The bodycam footage shows officers trying to round up the flock, but their efforts weren't getting very far.

BPD joked that the sheep were "hanging out on a neighbor's property" and that the interaction "went baaadly."

Fortunately, the sheep's owners eventually arrived to shepherd the flock back home.

Exact property location and sheep escape details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific Bradenton neighborhood where the encounter happened or explained how the sheep escaped from their owners' property.