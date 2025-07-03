Video: Coast Guard crew rescues 5 people from boat off Sanibel

The Brief Officials say a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued five people, including two children, on Wednesday, July 2. The Coast Guard says a 28-foot boat became disabled 30 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island. Video shows the crew airlifting all five people onboard the boat to safety.



Five people, including two children, are safe after a U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued them from their disabled boat 30 miles off the Florida coast.

What we know:

Officials say a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew responded early Wednesday after a 28-foot vessel became disabled off Sanibel Island.

The crew found the boat and pulled all five people who were onboard to safety, according to the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

What we don't know:

No further details on what caused the boat to become disabled, or the ages of the children rescued, have been released.

What they're saying:

"These boaters did an excellent job in using safety equipment by activating their emergency distress beacon during their time of distress," said Lt. Zovek Chapa Errasti, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircraft commander. "The July 4th holiday weekend is fast approaching, we can’t stress the importance enough of having a working radio, enough life jackets in the correct sizes for everyone on your boat, and a registered emergency distress beacon on board your vessel before enjoying your time on the water."

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the U.S. Coast Guard.