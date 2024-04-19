Video: ‘Disgusting pervert’ chased, tackled at Florida Walmart after allegedly exposing himself inside store

A registered sex offender found himself back behind bars after deputies say he followed women around a Florida Walmart while touching himself inappropriately.

Deputies in Lee County were called to a Fort Myers Walmart to investigate reports of a man exposing himself inside the store.

As deputies made their way through the store, they found the suspect, identified as Jawahn Lynell Jennings, a registered sex offender, near a clothing rack.

Video shows Jennings running away from deputies after they tell him to put his hands behind his back.

The deputies chased Jennings through the store before tackling him outside the doors and putting him in handcuffs.

"You want to be a disgusting pervert and try to outrun my deputies?! My 4th precinct will help you out the door, and lead you right into the Marceno Motel," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "While Jennings remains in our custody, I’ll make certain he’s covered up in a red jumpsuit."

Deputies say Jennings registered as a sex offender following a 2020 case out of Connecticut.

Jennings has now been charged with indecent exposure.

