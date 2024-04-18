Video: Florida man cracks open beer as police move in on him because he wants to ‘drink it while it's cold'

People often say it’s a crime to let a beer get warm, and one Florida man wasn’t about to put that old adage to the test even as officers surrounded him with guns drawn while investigating shots fired.

In bodycam video from the Port Orange Police Department, the sound of a gunshot can be heard as an officer is talking with a man who said his neighbor had threatened to shoot him.

Moments later, another round is fired as the officer went in search of the shooter.

When the officer finds the suspected shooter, later identified as Brett McPeek, he can be heard telling McPeek to show him his hands and stay put.

That’s when McPeek asks the officer if he can crack a beer. Before the officer can answer, McPeek tells the officer he’s going to crack a beer.

The officer can be heard asking if McPeek has a gun on him, and he says no but admits there are firearms in the house.

McPeek goes on to say, "This beer is cold sir, and I want to drink it… I just want to drink this beer. Is that cool?"

Eventually, officers were able to negotiate with McPeek and take him into custody.

While police say McPeek did not have a gun on him at the time of his arrest, two handguns were found on his property, including a .38 Special revolver with a spent shell casing.

McPeek has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

