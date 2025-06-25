Video: Divers save sunken forklift at Port Tampa Bay

The Brief The Dive Team and Marine Enforcement Section with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office worked to save a sunken forklift. The equipment sank in 40 feet of water at Port Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to HCSO. Bodycam video shows the effort to get the forklift back to dry land.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is crediting members of its Dive Team and Marine Enforcement Section for successfully recovering a forklift that sank in 40 feet of water.

The backstory:

HCSO says the forklift rolled off a berth at Port Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows the Dive Team and Marine Enforcement Section working to get the large equipment back on dry land.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

