Video: Divers save sunken forklift at Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is crediting members of its Dive Team and Marine Enforcement Section for successfully recovering a forklift that sank in 40 feet of water.
The backstory:
HCSO says the forklift rolled off a berth at Port Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows the Dive Team and Marine Enforcement Section working to get the large equipment back on dry land.
No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.
