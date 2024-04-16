Video: Employee using sparklers ignites Mamajuana Café’s tiki hut

An innocent celebration sparked a devastating fire at the Mamajuana Café tiki hut earlier this month, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

On Tuesday, HCFR released video that shows employees using sparklers in a celebration at the Anderson Road restaurant.

In the video, an employee is seen extending the sparkler over her head and unintentionally igniting the thatch roof of the tiki hut.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say employees were unable to contain the quickly spreading fire.

According to HCFR, everyone who was inside the building was able to safely evacuate and nobody was injured.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter