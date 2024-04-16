Expand / Collapse search

Video: Employee using sparklers ignites Mamajuana Café’s tiki hut

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 16, 2024 12:05pm EDT
Tampa
Sparkler sets Tampa tiki hut ablaze

Firefighters say an employee with a sparkler accidentally started a fire at the Mamajuana tiki hut earlier this month.

TAMPA, Fla. - An innocent celebration sparked a devastating fire at the Mamajuana Café tiki hut earlier this month, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. 

On Tuesday, HCFR released video that shows employees using sparklers in a celebration at the Anderson Road restaurant.  

In the video, an employee is seen extending the sparkler over her head and unintentionally igniting the thatch roof of the tiki hut.  

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say employees were unable to contain the quickly spreading fire. 

According to HCFR, everyone who was inside the building was able to safely evacuate and nobody was injured. 

