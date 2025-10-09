Video: Florida child nearly hit by car while running in traffic rescued by North Port officer

The Brief A North Port police officer helped rescue a child who was running in traffic. Police said the child had developmental challenges and, despite safeguards, got out of their home. North Port police said there are programs available to help protect the city’s most vulnerable residents.



A Florida child who got out of his home despite safeguards in place was rescued by a North Port police officer who saw the kid running in traffic in the dark.

What we know:

Video recorded from a North Port Police Department patrol car shows a child running along U.S. Highway 41 in the dark as a white SUV drives up from behind.

After making a quick U-turn, the officer flashes his lights and blares the car’s horn to alert the driver of the SUV, which narrowly avoids the child.

The officer can be heard saying, "I’ve got a small child running down the road in front of Lowe’s. Just almost got hit by a car."

Police said the child involved had "developmental delays" and had wandered from home.

In a video posted to the NPPD’s Facebook page, the agency stresses that the family had done "everything they could" to prevent something like this from happening, but the child figured out how to get out of the home.

What you can do:

Police stressed that there are programs in place to help the city’s most vulnerable residents, including Project Lifesaver, which provides a wearable tracking device for individuals who are prone to wandering. It helps officers locate them quickly and safely.

The police department also has a special needs assessment program, or SNAP, which allows family members to share information about a loved one with special needs, helping officers respond appropriately in any situation.

