Video: Florida deputies, firefighters rescue kitten wedged in pipe

The Brief First responders in southwest Florida helped rescue a kitten that got wedged in a pipe. Body camera video shows the rescue effort. The kitten's owner then thanked deputies and firefighters, calling them "lifesavers."



It was a big effort to rescue a small kitten in southwest Florida, as first responders helped free a little feline caught in a tight spot.

What Video Shows:

Newly-released body camera video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding in June after getting a call about a kitten that got wedged in a pipe.

In the video, deputies and North Fort Myers firefighters can be seen gently freeing the kitten, getting one ear out of the pipe before successfully pulling the curious cat out of harm's way.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"Thank you guys so much. You guys are lifesavers," the woman in the video said as her kitten was handed back to her.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.