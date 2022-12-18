Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida deputies help rescue driver who crashed into river

By FOX 13 News Staff
Florida
Two Southwest Florida deputies can be seen on video performing CPR on a man whose car went off a bridge in Southwest Florida after a vehicle crash.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two Lee County deputies sprang into action on Saturday after a driver plunged into the Caloosahatchee River following a vehicle crash. 

Video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies Steve Brady and Julian Chala going over the bridge and into the water to search for the driver. 

The pair can be seen performing CPR on the driver on top of the submerged car until a rescue boat arrives. 

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 