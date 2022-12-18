Video: Florida deputies help rescue driver who crashed into river

Two Lee County deputies sprang into action on Saturday after a driver plunged into the Caloosahatchee River following a vehicle crash.

Video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies Steve Brady and Julian Chala going over the bridge and into the water to search for the driver.

The pair can be seen performing CPR on the driver on top of the submerged car until a rescue boat arrives.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.