Video: Crash spills 1,300 gallons of cooking oil on Florida road, troopers say

A vehicle crash that injured two people and spilled more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil on a Southwest Florida street is under investigation.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old driver was hauling cooking oil in a tractor-trailer when they lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on Buckingham Road in Lee County.

The vehicle overturned, spilling more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil onto the roadway.

A camera outside a nearby residence captured the driver and 22-year-old passenger being ejected from the vehicle and running from the truck as it slid to a rest.

Troopers say the people in the truck were not wearing seatbelts and they both suffered minor injuries.