Video: Florida deputies rescue 2 men clinging to capsized boat

The Brief The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies from its Marine Unit rescued two men on Monday, June 30. Officials say a wave hit the rear of a boat, causing it to overturn. Body camera video shows deputies pulling the men to safety before taking them back to shore.



Marine deputies in southwest Florida are being praised for their quick work to rescue two men found clinging to a boat after it overturned.

The backstory:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies from its Marine Unit responded on Monday, June 30, to a distress call near the power lines in Pine Island Sound.

Officials say a wave hit the rear of a boat, causing it to overturn.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Body camera video shows the Marine Unit pulling the men to safety before taking them back to shore.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.