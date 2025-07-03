Video: Florida deputies rescue 2 men clinging to capsized boat
PINE ISLAND SOUND, Fla. - Marine deputies in southwest Florida are being praised for their quick work to rescue two men found clinging to a boat after it overturned.
The backstory:
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies from its Marine Unit responded on Monday, June 30, to a distress call near the power lines in Pine Island Sound.
Officials say a wave hit the rear of a boat, causing it to overturn.
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Body camera video shows the Marine Unit pulling the men to safety before taking them back to shore.
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.