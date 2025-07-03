Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida deputies rescue 2 men clinging to capsized boat

Published  July 3, 2025 6:34am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
The Lee County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video showing deputies rescuing two men after their boat overturned on Monday, June 30. (NOTE: Video has no audio.)

The Brief

    • The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies from its Marine Unit rescued two men on Monday, June 30.
    • Officials say a wave hit the rear of a boat, causing it to overturn.
    • Body camera video shows deputies pulling the men to safety before taking them back to shore.

PINE ISLAND SOUND, Fla. - Marine deputies in southwest Florida are being praised for their quick work to rescue two men found clinging to a boat after it overturned.

The backstory:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies from its Marine Unit responded on Monday, June 30, to a distress call near the power lines in Pine Island Sound.

Officials say a wave hit the rear of a boat, causing it to overturn.

Body camera video shows the Marine Unit pulling the men to safety before taking them back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

