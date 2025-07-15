Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida deputies rescue mother duck and ducklings after fluffy family tried to cross I-75

By
Published  July 15, 2025 12:48pm EDT
Manatee County
FOX 13 News
Manatee County deputies save ducklings on I-75

Manatee County deputies save ducklings on I-75

A mother duck and about 20 of her ducklings were saved after they tried to cross dangerous I-75 traffic this weekend.

The Brief

    • A mother duck and her ducklings were rescued by deputies on Saturday.
    • Manatee County deputies noticed the ducks were trying to cross I-75 as they were driving by.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A daring duck rescue in Manatee County was captured on camera Saturday. 

The backstory:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says a mother and around 20 of her ducklings were trying to cross I-75 when deputies stepped in to help.

READ: Photos: Florida family photobombed by loggerhead sea turtle

Some MCSO Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) were driving down the interstate when they noticed cars slamming on their breaks to avoid the "fluffy family." 

What they're saying:

"Traffic and tall grass proved challenging as they attempted to get all their ducks in a row and safely across the interstate!" shared the MCSO on Facebook.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Manatee CountyPets and Animals