Video: Florida deputies rescue mother duck and ducklings after fluffy family tried to cross I-75

A daring duck rescue in Manatee County was captured on camera Saturday.

The backstory:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says a mother and around 20 of her ducklings were trying to cross I-75 when deputies stepped in to help.

Some MCSO Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) were driving down the interstate when they noticed cars slamming on their breaks to avoid the "fluffy family."

What they're saying:

"Traffic and tall grass proved challenging as they attempted to get all their ducks in a row and safely across the interstate!" shared the MCSO on Facebook.