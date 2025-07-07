Photos: Florida family photobombed by loggerhead sea turtle

The Brief A sea turtle joined a family's photo shoot in Florida. Photographer Brooke Benjamin says sea turtles aren't usually out during the day, so it was a shocking moment for her and the family. The group left the turtle alone so she could go lay her eggs.



A family got an unexpected surprise while they were having a photo shoot on the beach in Sanibel.

The backstory:

Brooke Benjamin with B + A Coastal Photo & Video says a mother loggerhead sea turtle crawled ashore to lay her eggs during a photo shoot with clients.

The photographer says they were able to snap a few photos as the turtle walked by.

What they're saying:

"Sea turtles hardly every come out during the day, so we were shocked when this beautiful one walked right out of the water while we were taking photos," shared Benjamin.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to Benjamin, the group left the mother turtle alone to go lay her eggs.