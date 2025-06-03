Video: Florida trapper wrangles alligator found in pool

The Brief A 7-foot gator was found swimming in a backyard pool, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. With the help of a professional trapper, the combative gator was safely removed. The sheriff's office says the gator sighting serves as a reminder that it's mating season.



Deputies and a professional trapper in South Florida had a tough time getting a 7-foot gator out of a swimming pool, with video showing the struggle in a family's backyard.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a pair of deputies responded to a call on May 31 about an alligator lounging in the pool in Jensen Beach.

Video shows the gator "completely unfazed by its unexpected audience."

The sheriff's office says the deputies enlisted the help of a trapper, who fought the combative gator to get it out of the water and eventually relocate it.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

MCSO says the gator sighting serves as a reminder that it's mating season.

"During this time, they become much more active and may travel into areas they don’t typically frequent — including fully fenced yards like this one. It’s believed the gator either climbed over or found its way under the fencing," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post.

What you can do:

If you encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property, call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, toll‐free at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286). The FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators 4 feet in length or greater that are believed to pose a threat.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

