Video: Florida deputy removes alligator from backyard swimming pool

The Brief Bodycam video shows a St. Johns County deputy pulling an alligator out of a backyard swimming pool. The encounter happened in the St. Augustine area on the morning of July 25, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Richardson took the gator to his patrol car, buckled it up and relocated it to a nearby pond.



An alligator's pool party came to a sudden end when a brave deputy in Northeast Florida used his bare hands to pull the resistant reptile out of the water.

What we know:

Bodycam video released by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shows the backyard encounter in the St. Augustine area on the morning of July 25.

Deputy Richardson can be seen using a net to try and reel the gator in before dropping the net and grabbing the gator by the back of the neck, bringing it onto the pool deck.

Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A woman can be heard telling the deputy, "obviously, you grew up here," to which he laughed and replied, "yeah."

From there, Deputy Richardson took the gator to his patrol car, bucked it in for good measure, and relocated the reptile to a nearby pond.

Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.