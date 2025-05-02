Video: Florida duo falls off scooter while trying to escape drug bust

The Brief A duo in DeLand tried to escape on a scooter during a drug bust on April 25, according to officials. A video posted on the Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows both people being caught after falling off the scooter. VSO says a search warrant in the ongoing drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine and pills.



A Florida duo was caught on camera trying to escape a drug bust by riding away on a scooter last week.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a video on Facebook that shows two people riding away on a scooter while trying to get away from deputies. The incident happened on Friday, April 25, while officials were conducting a raid in an ongoing drug investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, officials were investigating drug sales out of a home in the 300 block of Lingering Lane in DeLand. Investigators said 35-year-old James Burges was seen leaving the scene in a car before SWAT stopped him.

According to detectives, they found a loaded gun and trafficking amounts of fentanyl, powder cocaine and pills in the vehicle.

While Burges was being arrested, his girlfriend, 34-year-old Nicole Wert, and brother took off on a scooter.

They were spotted slowly riding in tandem before they fell and were stopped by law enforcement.

VSO said Wert was charged with the sale and delivery of fentanyl (no bond). Burges' brother was not charged, according to authorities.

Deputies said Burges is behind bars with no bond and charged with:

Armed trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of alprazolam

Renting a structure for drug sales

Possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Driving with a suspended license

Failure to appear warrants

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

