Video: Florida duo falls off scooter while trying to escape drug bust
DELAND, Fla. - A Florida duo was caught on camera trying to escape a drug bust by riding away on a scooter last week.
The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a video on Facebook that shows two people riding away on a scooter while trying to get away from deputies. The incident happened on Friday, April 25, while officials were conducting a raid in an ongoing drug investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, officials were investigating drug sales out of a home in the 300 block of Lingering Lane in DeLand. Investigators said 35-year-old James Burges was seen leaving the scene in a car before SWAT stopped him.
According to detectives, they found a loaded gun and trafficking amounts of fentanyl, powder cocaine and pills in the vehicle.
While Burges was being arrested, his girlfriend, 34-year-old Nicole Wert, and brother took off on a scooter.
They were spotted slowly riding in tandem before they fell and were stopped by law enforcement.
VSO said Wert was charged with the sale and delivery of fentanyl (no bond). Burges' brother was not charged, according to authorities.
Deputies said Burges is behind bars with no bond and charged with:
- Armed trafficking in fentanyl
- Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
- Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
- Possession of alprazolam
- Renting a structure for drug sales
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Driving with a suspended license
- Failure to appear warrants
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.
