Video: Florida gator goes door to door with folding chair stuck to its head

The Brief An alligator in Fort Myers was wrangled and relocated after being spotted with its head stuck under a chair on Friday morning. The gator was caught on camera lurking at a doorstep with the folding chair on its head. The large alligator was loaded onto a truck and safely secured.



A Florida gator was caught on camera going door to door with a folding chair stuck to its head in a Fort Myers neighborhood on Friday morning.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared footage on Facebook that shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer wrangling the alligator with the help of deputies.

The backstory:

The gator was spotted lurking on a doorstep after getting its head stuck under a chair at another property. The video shows the FWC officer slowly approaching the large gator before it was loaded onto a truck.

The sheriff's office said the alligator was "secured and handed over to the trapper safely."

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

