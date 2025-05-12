Video: Florida gator goes door to door with folding chair stuck to its head
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida gator was caught on camera going door to door with a folding chair stuck to its head in a Fort Myers neighborhood on Friday morning.
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office
The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared footage on Facebook that shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer wrangling the alligator with the help of deputies.
The backstory:
The gator was spotted lurking on a doorstep after getting its head stuck under a chair at another property. The video shows the FWC officer slowly approaching the large gator before it was loaded onto a truck.
The sheriff's office said the alligator was "secured and handed over to the trapper safely."
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
