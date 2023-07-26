Video: Florida man pushing stolen lawn mower along railroad tracks arrested after chase

A Florida man accused of stealing a lawn mower is facing felony charges after fleeing from deputies in the panhandle.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home to investigate a burglary in which the suspect stole a lawn mower, AirPods, and other items valued at over $500.

While deputies were on the scene taking the report, a neighbor said the stolen lawn mower was being pushed down the railroad track behind the homes.

Deputy Downing went to the tracks, spotted the suspect, and gave chase.

The deputy eventually caught up with the suspect and arrested him. Image is courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Video shows the suspect running away from the deputy, leaving the lawn mower behind.

Deputy Downing continued the pursuit and followed the suspect, who has been identified as Marcus Dale, over two fences before catching up with him and putting him in handcuffs.

Dale was taken into custody and charged with two counts of burglary, resisting an officer without violence, and petit theft with two or more prior convictions, which makes it a felony.